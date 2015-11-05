Czech central bank removes cap on crown currency strength
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish financial holding company Sampo reported rising quarterly profits as strong performance at its insurance businesses offset weaker investment gains and lower profit contribution from Nordea , of which it owns a fifth.
Sampo's third-quarter pretax profit came in at 460 million euros ($498.92 million), compared to 452 million a year earlier and the market consensus of 393 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sampo also lifted the underlying profitability forecast for its property and casualty insurance arm If, expecting the unit to book a full-year underlying combined ratio in the range of 86-88 percent, compared to its previous view of 87-90 percent. A lower combined ratio indicates better profitability. ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
