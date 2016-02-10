HELSINKI Feb 10 Finnish financial holding group
Sampo on Wednesday posted quarterly pretax profit and
dividend proposal slightly below market expectations due to a
decline in investment returns.
Sampo, the owner of the Nordic region's largest P&C insurer
If as well as a stake of fifth in Nordea, proposed a
dividend of 2.15 euros per share, up from 1.95 euros a year
earlier but a tad short of analysts' average forecast of 2.17
euros in a Reuters poll.
Fourth-quarter pretax profit fell 8 percent from a year ago
to 413 million euros ($466 million), missing the market
consensus of 424 million euros. ($1 = 0.8866 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)