HELSINKI May 11 Finnish financial holding group
Sampo on Wednesday posted better-than-expected
quarterly pretax profit, helped by strong performance at its
property and casualty insurance arm If.
Sampo's first-quarter pretax profit came in at 416 million
euros ($474 million), compared to 487 million a year earlier and
the market consensus of 397 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Profit fell due to smaller profit contribution from Nordea
, the Nordic region's largest bank of which Sampo owns a
stake of fifth.
Sampo also lifted the profitability forecast for its
property and casualty insurance arm If, expecting the unit to
book a full-year combined ratio, excluding one-offs, in the
range of 88-91 percent, compared to its previous view of below
95 percent. A lower combined ratio indicates better
profitability. ($1 = 0.8780 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)