BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
HELSINKI Aug 10 Finnish insurer Sampo SAMAS.HE reported on Wednesday:
* Q2 pretax profit 369 mln euros vs 367 mln average forecast in Reuters poll
* Q2 combined ratio 91.1 vs 90.9 pct average forecast in poll
* Sees combined ratio 92-94 for full year
* Repeats expects very good profit in 2011
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: