* Q3 pretax profit 403 mln euros vs 433 mln in Reuters poll
* Investment income falls y/y
* Shares down 2.8 pct
(Adds market reaction, analyst comment, detail)
HELSINKI, Nov 5 Finnish insurance and investment
group Sampo reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
profit as lower investment returns cast a shadow over higher
operational earnings.
Sampo, which owns about 21 percent of the top Nordic bank
Nordea, said third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent
from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million),
compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
Shares in the company fell 2.8 percent to 34.01 euros in
early Helsinki trade.
"It was a bit of a mixed bag. Profitability at the insurance
operations was good, but investments were slightly soft...
Expectations for this company are often quite high," said Antti
Saari, analyst at Pohjola Markets.
Net income from investments at If, Sampo's property and
casualty insurance unit which is a Nordic market leader, fell 4
percent to 80 million euros.
However, Sampo lifted its outlook for If's operational
health. It said If's combined ratio, a measure of profitability,
would end up at 88-90 percent in the full year, a stronger range
than its previous forecast of 88-91 percent.
Investors often keep an eye on Sampo's dividend outlook as
the firm, 14-percent owned by the state, has raised its annual
dividend payout every year since 2008.
The company is expected to pay 1.55 euros per share from
this year's profit, up 15 percent from a year earlier, according
to a Reuters poll. Analyst Saari said Tuesday's report should
not affect those expectations.
"Personally I think that (consensus) is only a starting
level. It could turn out to be 1.60 euros." ($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Cowell)