* Q1 pretax profit 487 mln euros vs 463 mln in poll

* Boosted by investment gains, Nordea stake and cost-cuts (Adds comments, detail)

HELSINKI May 7 Finnish financial holding company Sampo posted a larger than expected rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday thanks to a larger profit contribution from Nordea, cost cuts at its insurance division and investment gains.

Sampo, which owns the biggest Nordic property and casualty insurer If, as well as more than a fifth of shares in both Nordea Bank and rival insurer Topdanmark, posted a pretax profit of 487 million euros ($553 million).

That was 23 percent higher than a year ago and above the 463 million euros as seen in Reuters poll.

Sampo said while its investments had benefited from a strong equity market performance in the quarter, results would be challenged by low interest rates this year.

"At 2.2 percent, the running yield for Sampo's bond investments is relatively low, and each quarter it will become more and more challenging for them to improve," said Sauli Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

"Sampo relies on Nordea for good performance and it's hard to see that they'd get that from anywhere else."

Nordea last week reported strong profits as income from risk management offset lower interest income. Sampo's share of Nordea's profits is shown in its own results.

Sampo also gave a specific forecast range for If's combined ratio, a measure of profitability, of 88-91 percent. Previously it had said the ratio would be in line with the firm's long-term target of below 95 percent. A lower figure indicates better profitability.

Analysts in Reuters poll had on average forecast a full-year ratio of 88 percent.

Shares in the company, up some 10 percent this year, rose 0.4 percent to 42.94 euros.

($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; editing by David Clarke)