Nov 3 Finland's Sampo Oyj on Thursday
raised the profitability outlook for its property and casualty
(P&C) insurance arm If. It also said it wanted Danish insurer
Topdanmark - of which is owns a stake - to start paying
dividends.
* The financial holding company now expects If - the Nordic
region's largest P&C insurer - to reach a full-year combined
ratio of 86-88 percent, compared to a previous target of 87-90
percent, excluding one-offs. A lower figure indicates better
profitability
* Q3 combined ratio was 84.6 percent, compared to a market
forecast of 85.1 percent in a Reuters poll, and
86.3 percent excluding one-offs
* Total profit before taxes for Q3 2016 amounted to 450
million euros, down from 460 million a year earlier and in line
with analysts' expectations
* Along with If and a stake of 41 percent in Topdanmark,
Sampo owns more than fifth of shares in Sweden's Nordea
, the largest Nordic lender
* Sampo says intends to propose for Topdanmark shareholders
to scrap share buybacks and reinstate dividend payouts after
2017 annual general meeting
* "Sampo is a dividend stock, so changing Topdanmark into a
dividend stock is very natural if the proposal gets support,"
Sampo CEO Kari Stadigh told news agency STT
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)