HELSINKI Feb 13 Nordic insurer Sampo reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its property and casualty insurance business, and forecast good operational results in 2013.

Its fourth-quarter profit before tax rose 38 percent to 444 million euros ($597.8 million) and beat an average forecast of 372 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sampo proposed a dividend of 1.35 euros per share, up from 1.20 euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)