HELSINKI Aug 7 Finnish insurance and investment
group Sampo reported an unexpected rise in
second-quarter profit, helped by strong results at its property
and casualty insurance business.
Sampo's quarterly pretax profit rose to 455 million euros
($606 million) from 444 million euros a year earlier, compared
to an average forecast of 402 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Profitability at the property and casualty arm, If,
declined. Its combined ratio weakened to 86.7 from 85.9 a year
ago, while beating the market's forecast of 89.1.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)