HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish insurance and investment
group Sampo reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
results due to a fall in investment income.
Sampo's third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a
year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370
million a year earlier, compared with the average analyst
forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Net income from investments at the group's property and
casualty (P&C) insurance unit fell 4 percent to 80 million
euros.
Sampo said it is set to report good full-year results with
the P&C insurance unit's combined ratio, a measure of
profitability, at 88-90 percent.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
