HELSINKI, Sept 7 Finnish investment holding
company Sampo is willing to increase its ownership in
Danish insurer Topdanmark at the right price, Sampo chief
executive Kari Stadigh told Reuters.
Sampo earlier on Wednesday announced a mandatory no-premium
offer of all shares in Topdanmark, but said it did not
expect the bid to increase its holding substantially.
"I think the offered price (183 Danish crowns) will mark a
price roof for our action. If we were to buy at a higher price,
we would have to offer that to everyone," Stadigh said in a
telephone interview.
Topdanmark's shares traded 3 percent higher for the day at
188 Danish crowns by 1020 GMT.
($1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)