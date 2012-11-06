* If to pay 15 mln euros to Tryg

* Nordea to sell If insurances in Finland, Sweden, Baltics (Rewrites lead and headline, adds detail on Nordea agreement and market shares)

HELSINKI Nov 6 The top Nordic property and casualty insurer If, owned by Sampo, will buy its Danish rival Tryg's Finnish operations and won a marketing deal from Nordea, the region's biggest bank.

The business has an annual premium income of about 84 million euros last year, and If will pay Tryg 15 million euros ($19.17 million) for it. The deal will increase If's market share in Finland to about 26 percent from 24 percent.

If also said Nordea will shift from selling Tryg's insurances to offer If's products in Finland, Sweden and Baltic countries, while Tryg renewed a similar partnership deal with Nordea in Denmark and Norway.

If's total market share in the Nordics was about 18 percent while number two Tryg held 12 percent of the region's property and casualty insurance business, Sampo said.

