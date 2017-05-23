BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
ASTANA May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.
"(We are talking about) LIBOR plus 0.9 percent, long term," Shukeyev said, adding that talks continued and the deal could be finalised in early June. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.