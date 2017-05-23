ASTANA May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.

"(We are talking about) LIBOR plus 0.9 percent, long term," Shukeyev said, adding that talks continued and the deal could be finalised in early June. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)