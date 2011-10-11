BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Oct 11 Privately held U.S. oil and gas company Samson Investment Co has hired investment bank Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N to advise it on a possible sale, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The sale process has been ongoing for months, the sources said.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Samson is considering strategic options and has been seeking a financial adviser to assess a range of options, from setting up a joint venture to a full sale.
Sources said that the company could be worth up to $10 billion.
Samson and Jefferies could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)