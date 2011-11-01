Nov 1 Private equity company KKR and Co (KKR.N)
is in exclusive talks to buy most of Samson Investment Co, a
privately held U.S. oil and gas company, a source familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Samson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates more than 4,000
wells and has interests in more than 11,000 wells, according to
the company's web site. A sale of the full company could be in
the range of $8 billion to $10 billion, sources told Reuters
previously, but the value of the sale to KKR was unclear.
KKR is still doing its due diligence and the deal could
fall apart, the source said.
KKR and Samson could not be immediately reached for
comment.
