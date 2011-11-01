Nov 1 Private equity company KKR and Co (KKR.N) is in exclusive talks to buy most of Samson Investment Co, a privately held U.S. oil and gas company, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Samson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates more than 4,000 wells and has interests in more than 11,000 wells, according to the company's web site. A sale of the full company could be in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion, sources told Reuters previously, but the value of the sale to KKR was unclear.

KKR is still doing its due diligence and the deal could fall apart, the source said.

KKR and Samson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)