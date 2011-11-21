TOKYO/NEW YORK Nov 21 Japan's Itochu Corp
(8001.T) is part of the KKR & Co (KKR.N) led consortium buying
most of privately held U.S. oil and gas company Samson
Investment Co, in a more than $7 billion deal which could be
announced as early as Tuesday, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
KKR will own a 60 percent stake in the company buying the
Samson assets, while Itochu will own 25 percent, the sources
said. Private equity firms NGP Energy Capital Management and
Crestview Partners are also participating in the deal.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto in Tokyo, Greg Roumeliotis and Michael
Erman in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)