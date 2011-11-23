* Samson buyout financing led by JP Morgan

* Financing split between secured loan and high-yield bond

* KKR writes $3.5 billion equity cheque

By Michelle Sierra and Smita Madhur

LONDON, Nov 23 JP Morgan is leading the financing backing the $7.2 billion acquisition of US oil and gas group Samson Investment Co by a KKR-led group of investors, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on Wednesday.

The buyout is the second-largest global private equity transaction of the year, after Blackstone Group's $9.4 billion agreement to buy nearly 600 shopping malls from Australia's Centro Properties.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Mizuho, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo are also backing the KKR-led buyout.

The financing is expected to be split between a $2.35 billion asset-based loan (ABL) and $2.25 billion of high yield bonds.

Asset-based loans are typically secured on companies' inventory and accounts receivables and Samson's loan will be secured on its oil and gas reserves. Only 50 percent of Samson's ABL is expected to be drawn.

LARGE EQUITY CHEQUE

The buyout is expected to be backed with a large $3.5 billion equity check, two institutional investors said.

Private equity firms usually contribute around 45 percent of the deal's purchase price in equity, but Samson's jumbo deal is backed by a bigger equity cheque due to the size of the deal.

The bank meetings for the ABL and roadshow for the bonds are expected to take place in January.

KKR has a 60 percent participation in the consortium, people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. The group includes Japanese trading house Itochu Corp as well as Natural Gas Partners and Crestview Partners.

Samson, founded by the late Charles Schusterman in 1971, offers its new owners rich pickings for their natural resources portfolio. It has interests in more than 10,000 wells, including in oil-abundant areas such as the Bakken and Powder River.

The deal excludes Samson's onshore Gulf Coast and offshore deep-water Gulf of Mexico assets, which will remain with the Schusterman family. Samson Chief Operating Officer David Adams will be promoted to chief executive.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by year-end, the consortium said in the statement. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)