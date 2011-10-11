Oct 11 Privately held U.S. oil and gas explorer Samson Investment Co is considering strategic options including whether to sell itself in a deal that could fetch as much as $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Samson Investment has been seeking a financial adviser to assess a range of options from setting up a joint venture to a full sale, the Journal said.

The company operates more than 4,000 wells and has significant production operations in Texas and the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters.

Samson did not reply to requests for comment, the Journal said. Samson could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)