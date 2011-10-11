Oct 11 Privately held U.S. oil and gas explorer
Samson Investment Co is considering strategic options including
whether to sell itself in a deal that could fetch as much as $10
billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Samson Investment has been seeking a financial adviser to
assess a range of options from setting up a joint venture to a
full sale, the Journal said.
The company operates more than 4,000 wells and has
significant production operations in Texas and the Gulf of
Mexico's deep waters.
Samson did not reply to requests for comment, the Journal
said. Samson could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)