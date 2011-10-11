* Could be worth up to $10 billion - sources

* Hires Jefferies to advise on sale - sources (Adds details, background, byline)

By Michael Erman

Oct 11 Privately held U.S. oil and gas company Samson Investment Co is considering a sale that could fetch up to $10 billion and has hired investment bank Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N to advise it on that process, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Samson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates more than 4,000 wells and has interests in more than 11,000 wells, according to the company's web site. Some of its key producing regions are East Texas, the Texas Gulf Coast, and the Anadarko, Permian, San Juan, Green River and Williston basins.

The sale process has been underway for months, the sources said.

Samson and Jefferies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Samson, started in 1971, has doubled its workforce and hiked spending on drilling by 400 percent over the past five years, leading to "dramatically increased production," according to its website.

Its asset base is 85 percent natural gas, it said, and it employs more than 1,200 people.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Samson was considering strategic options and has been seeking a financial adviser to assess a range of options, from setting up a joint venture to a full sale. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Additional reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Wallace)