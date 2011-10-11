* Could be worth up to $10 billion - sources
* Hires Jefferies to advise on sale - sources
By Michael Erman
Oct 11 Privately held U.S. oil and gas company
Samson Investment Co is considering a sale that could fetch up
to $10 billion and has hired investment bank Jefferies Group
Inc JEF.N to advise it on that process, sources familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Samson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates more than 4,000
wells and has interests in more than 11,000 wells, according to
the company's web site. Some of its key producing regions are
East Texas, the Texas Gulf Coast, and the Anadarko, Permian,
San Juan, Green River and Williston basins.
The sale process has been underway for months, the sources
said.
Samson and Jefferies could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Samson, started in 1971, has doubled its workforce and
hiked spending on drilling by 400 percent over the past five
years, leading to "dramatically increased production,"
according to its website.
Its asset base is 85 percent natural gas, it said, and it
employs more than 1,200 people.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Samson was
considering strategic options and has been seeking a financial
adviser to assess a range of options, from setting up a joint
venture to a full sale.
