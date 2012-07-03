HONG KONG, July 3 Samsonite International S.A.
, the world's biggest maker of luggage, said it has
increased a revolving credit facility to $300 million from $100
million to help fund potential acquisitions.
"While Samsonite's focus has been on organic growth, we have
continued to look at acquisition opportunities," chairman and
CEO Tim Parker said in a statement on Tuesday.
The firm, which has the option of boosting the facility by
an extra $100 million, did not give any details on potential
takeovers.
HSBC Bank USA is leading a syndicate of
global banks in providing the three-year facility, which could
be extended by a year at the request of Samsonite and with the
permission of lenders.
Under a rolling credit facility, the borrower pays a
commitment fee and then draws funds when it needs them.
Samsonite, based in Luxembourg and listed in Hong Kong, had
said in May that it was open to the possibility of acquiring
brands in Europe or North America.
The suitcase maker last month replaced the handles on its
American Tourister brand's Tokyo Chic inventory, amid claims
some products contained high levels of chemicals that may be
carcinogenic, but said the recall would not have any material
impact on the company.
Shares of Samsonite rose 1.9 percent to their highest in
nearly two weeks on Tuesday. They were up 1.4 percent as at 0305
GMT, against a 1.6 percent gain in the benchmark index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)