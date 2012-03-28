* Asian sales forecast to grow 20 percent in 2012
* Around $1 bln to spend on casual baggage firms such as
Jansport
* CVC, RBS key shareholders to reduce stake gradually
* Aims to expand in China's less-developed cities
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, March 28 Samsonite International SA
, the world's biggest luggage maker, expects its Asian
sales to grow 20 percent this year, outpacing growth in Europe
and the U.S., due to strong travel from China and other emerging
countries.
Luxembourg-based Samsonite forecast global growth to rise 15
percent in 2012, with demand in the U.S. and Europe holding up
despite economic uncertainty there, Chief Executive Tim Parker
said on Wednesday.
Samsonite makes luggage, business bags and travel
accessories aimed at more wealthy consumers at the mid to upper
end of the market, who have been more resilient to weak
economies. A samsonite bag can range from around $250 to up to
$1000.
Italy, Samsonite's largest market in Europe, was still
likely to see resilient growth, while Germany, France and Russia
were also expected to post healthy gains, he said, without
quantifying growth rates.
"People think Europe is in the doldrums ... but we have not
been affected by the euro zone so far," said Parker, who briefly
worked as London's deputy mayor under Boris Johnson.
Asia was the fastest-growing and most profitable region for
Samsonite in 2011, where underlying sales grew 48 percent. China
and India accounted for the biggest jump in net sales growth
last year, up 57 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
The company, which is present in 60 major mainland Chinese
cities is looking at 140 less developed locations over the next
two years. It plans to add 25 more points of sale in 2012 as it
expands further in the country.
The 102-year old brand is among companies such as Prada
, L'Occitane and Coach that have
targeted Hong Kong to boost their presence in the region.
The rise in spending power of China's middle class has
helped to create a new group of consumers - in cities as well as
in the countryside - eager to snap up luxury products.
Parker said Samsonite, which makes luggage under the
Samsonite and American Tourister brands, was also seeing rapid
growth in Brazil and Indonesia.
EARNINGS RESULTS
Samsonite, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners Ltd, said 2011 net profit rose 57 percent
after excluding the effect of the termination of the Lacoste and
Timberland licensing agreements which ceased to be active from
December 2010. Unadjusted net profit fell 75.6 percent.
Shares in Samsonite, which also counts Royal Bank of
Scotland Group as a major shareholder, fell 1.13 percent
on Wednesday, lagging a 0.8 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index
.
Named after Samson, the biblical figure with super strength,
the company listed in Hong Kong in June 2011, raising $1.25
billion at a time of sapped investor interest for new listings.
ACQUISITION POTENTIAL
CVC, which owns 28.7 percent of Samsonite, is unlikely to
sell its stake in a block, rather reducing its holding in the
coming years, said Parker, who is an adviser to CVC according to
the private equity firm's website.
CVC bought the company in 2007 for $1.7 billion, including
the assumption of debt, most of it funded from a loan with RBS.
Parker, who secured about $50 million from the sale of part
of his stake in the IPO, said Samsonite was looking for
acquisitions but was not in significant talks with potential
partners.
With a war chest of around $1 billion to spend on potential
acquisitions, the company is likely to buy a brand in the
casual, younger product range, Parker said. Executives used
outdoor backpack group Jansport as an example.
Dismissing earlier reports that Samsonite was going to buy
rival luggage firm Tumi, Parker said: "Tumi would be an
interesting company to look at but only at the right value."
Nicknamed 'the Prince of Darkness' by British unions for
ruthless cost-cutting at companies including Kwik-Fit and
Automobile Association, Parker, fired nearly 1,000 people at
Samsonite's offices and factories, when he took over the helm in
2009.
Samsonite, with a market capitalisation of around $2.6
billion, has 78 percent of its manufacturing in China.
This figure is unlikely to fall significantly due to the
large number of components produced in the country that go into
making the firm's products, despite rising wage inflation, he
said.
With production plants spread out globally in places such
as Bangladesh and Cambodia, vendors are also looking to places
including Myanmar as potential future sites.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Erica Billingham)