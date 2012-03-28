* Asian sales forecast to grow 20 percent in 2012

* Around $1 bln to spend on casual baggage firms such as Jansport

* CVC, RBS key shareholders to reduce stake gradually

* Aims to expand in China's less-developed cities

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, March 28 Samsonite International SA , the world's biggest luggage maker, expects its Asian sales to grow 20 percent this year, outpacing growth in Europe and the U.S., due to strong travel from China and other emerging countries.

Luxembourg-based Samsonite forecast global growth to rise 15 percent in 2012, with demand in the U.S. and Europe holding up despite economic uncertainty there, Chief Executive Tim Parker said on Wednesday.

Samsonite makes luggage, business bags and travel accessories aimed at more wealthy consumers at the mid to upper end of the market, who have been more resilient to weak economies. A samsonite bag can range from around $250 to up to $1000.

Italy, Samsonite's largest market in Europe, was still likely to see resilient growth, while Germany, France and Russia were also expected to post healthy gains, he said, without quantifying growth rates.

"People think Europe is in the doldrums ... but we have not been affected by the euro zone so far," said Parker, who briefly worked as London's deputy mayor under Boris Johnson.

Asia was the fastest-growing and most profitable region for Samsonite in 2011, where underlying sales grew 48 percent. China and India accounted for the biggest jump in net sales growth last year, up 57 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

The company, which is present in 60 major mainland Chinese cities is looking at 140 less developed locations over the next two years. It plans to add 25 more points of sale in 2012 as it expands further in the country.

The 102-year old brand is among companies such as Prada , L'Occitane and Coach that have targeted Hong Kong to boost their presence in the region.

The rise in spending power of China's middle class has helped to create a new group of consumers - in cities as well as in the countryside - eager to snap up luxury products.

Parker said Samsonite, which makes luggage under the Samsonite and American Tourister brands, was also seeing rapid growth in Brazil and Indonesia.

EARNINGS RESULTS

Samsonite, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd, said 2011 net profit rose 57 percent after excluding the effect of the termination of the Lacoste and Timberland licensing agreements which ceased to be active from December 2010. Unadjusted net profit fell 75.6 percent.

Shares in Samsonite, which also counts Royal Bank of Scotland Group as a major shareholder, fell 1.13 percent on Wednesday, lagging a 0.8 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index .

Named after Samson, the biblical figure with super strength, the company listed in Hong Kong in June 2011, raising $1.25 billion at a time of sapped investor interest for new listings.

ACQUISITION POTENTIAL

CVC, which owns 28.7 percent of Samsonite, is unlikely to sell its stake in a block, rather reducing its holding in the coming years, said Parker, who is an adviser to CVC according to the private equity firm's website.

CVC bought the company in 2007 for $1.7 billion, including the assumption of debt, most of it funded from a loan with RBS.

Parker, who secured about $50 million from the sale of part of his stake in the IPO, said Samsonite was looking for acquisitions but was not in significant talks with potential partners.

With a war chest of around $1 billion to spend on potential acquisitions, the company is likely to buy a brand in the casual, younger product range, Parker said. Executives used outdoor backpack group Jansport as an example.

Dismissing earlier reports that Samsonite was going to buy rival luggage firm Tumi, Parker said: "Tumi would be an interesting company to look at but only at the right value."

Nicknamed 'the Prince of Darkness' by British unions for ruthless cost-cutting at companies including Kwik-Fit and Automobile Association, Parker, fired nearly 1,000 people at Samsonite's offices and factories, when he took over the helm in 2009.

Samsonite, with a market capitalisation of around $2.6 billion, has 78 percent of its manufacturing in China.

This figure is unlikely to fall significantly due to the large number of components produced in the country that go into making the firm's products, despite rising wage inflation, he said.

With production plants spread out globally in places such as Bangladesh and Cambodia, vendors are also looking to places including Myanmar as potential future sites. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Erica Billingham)