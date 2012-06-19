HONG KONG, June 19 Samsonite International SA , the world's biggest luggage maker, said it is temporarily removing its entire inventory of its American Tourister brand's Tokyo Chic luggage, amid claims that some of its products contain high levels of chemicals that may be carcinogenic.

Samsonite said the recall would cost it less than $500,000.

"Despite our absolute conviction that the Tokyo Chic luggage is completely safe, we have today removed Tokyo Chic luggage from our stock everywhere it is sold in order to immediately replace the side-carrying handles with new generation handles," said Ramesh Tainwala, president for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Samsonite shares fell more than 16 percent on Friday after Hong Kong's consumer products watchdog said it had found that parts of certain suitcases contained high levels of chemicals that may be carcinogenic. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)