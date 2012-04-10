HONG KONG, April 10 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and private equity fund CVC Capital Partners are seeking to raise up to HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) by selling 112.5 million shares in luggage maker Samsonite International, IFR reported on Tuesday.

RBS and CVC are offering shares at an indicative price range of between HK$14.90 and $15.15, or a discount of up to 4.73 percent to the pre-deal spot price, the report said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was sole bookrunner, IFR added. ($1 = 7.7663 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by David Holmes)