By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
chief executive officer plans to resign, a lawyer for the
bankrupt oil and gas producer told a judge on Thursday, adding
that the company's six-week-old restructuring deal is in peril
due to tumbling natural gas prices.
CEO Randy Limbacher will continue in his role until December
to smooth the transition, said Joshua Sussberg, Samson's lawyer.
Sussberg said the continuing dive in commodity prices has
unraveled the company's restructuring support agreement, or RSA,
struck just before it entered bankruptcy. He said the company
and lenders were negotiating for new terms to refinance.
"The initial RSA can be terminated at any moment," said
Sussberg. He said milestones in the deal had not been met.
"As of yesterday, the spot price for gas was down 30 percent
from commencement of this case," he said.
Samson entered bankruptcy in September with a plan to reduce
its billions in debt by swapping control to a group of investors
who held the company's $1 billion second-lien loan. Those
lenders were also planning to buy $450 million in stock in the
reorganized Samson.
Sussberg said a new deal was being negotiated that might
provide less value for the holders of the company's second-lien
loan.
The group of lenders includes affiliates of Cerberus Capital
Management, Columbia Management, Credit Suisse, Eaton Vance
Management, Invesco Ltd, New York Life Insurance Co and Silver
Point Capital, according to court documents.
Holders of $2.5 billion unsecured bonds will receive almost
nothing under the proposed plan.
Samson's bankruptcy comes four years after the company
agreed to be acquired in a leveraged buyout led by KKR, for $7.2
billion. KKR and its partners on the buyout made a big bet on
the future of shale oil and gas, investing $4.15 billion in
equity on the deal. The rest was funded with debt.
The case is Samson Resources Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, 15-11934
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)