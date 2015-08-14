Aug 14 KKR & Co's Samson Resources Corp
may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by mid-September,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The oil and gas producer finalized a restructuring plan with
key creditors and will hand over its ownership to them, wiping
out roughly $4.1 billion investment of KKR and its partners, the
report said.
KKR's shares, which closed at $22.86 on the New York Stock
Exchange, fell more than 7 percent in extended trading.
Samson was acquired by a team of investors led by KKR for
$7.2 billion in 2011, in a deal that was seen as overpriced.
Samson's board has approved the plan and will file for
bankruptcy by Sept. 16 when it faces the final payment deadline
on certain bonds, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Mp53CD)
The company in February hired restructuring advisers and in
March warned that it would file for bankruptcy protection if it
were unable to refinance its debt obligations.
Samson's second-lien lenders will put in as much as $485
million in cash and pay down $250 million in senior loans, the
Journal said.
Bondholders, who were owed $2.25 billion, could get a small
stake in the new company, the Journal said.
About 43 percent of Samson's second-lien lenders have agreed
to support the deal, and the company intends to seek broader
creditor support in the coming days, the Journal said.
Both KKR and Samson Resources were not immediately available
to comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)