Sept 16 Oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday to carry out a debt-cutting plan reached with key lenders, who will assume control of the company.

The company, owned by KKR & Co, listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in its bankruptcy filing.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 73-0928007. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)