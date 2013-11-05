SEOUL Nov 6 Investors are likely to press
Samsung Electronics Co on dividends and plans to
sustain growth as the world's biggest smartphone maker holds its
first analysts' briefing in eight years on Wednesday.
Record-high profits have left Samsung sitting on a $50
billion cash pile, equivalent to more than a fifth of its market
capitalisation, but its shares trade at a deep discount to peers
largely because of its investor-unfriendly returns.
Samsung's lack of transparency through the years has left
shareholders with few expectations that the South Korean company
will shed light on its plans. But some analysts and investors
say they hope Wednesday's public relations event will prove them
wrong.
"There are a few hopes that they will talk about shareholder
returns, but expectations are not high here," said Mark Newman,
an analyst at sell-side research firm Sanford Bernstein.
"If they make any commitment to increase dividends or
re-initiate share buybacks, it would be taken very positively by
the market. This would have the greatest impact, but hopes are
low."
Samsung trades at seven times projected earnings, while its
rival, Apple Inc, trades at a premium of 12. Samsung
shares have fallen 2 percent over the past six months, while
Apple has gained 17 percent during the same period.
Samsung's profits have risen to record highs in six of the
past seven quarters, but its shareholder returns have steadily
fallen to the lowest level in at least five years. It gave
shareholders just 5.1 percent of its profit last year in
dividends compared to a 15.8 percent payout in 2007 when it last
bought back shares in the market.
Foreigners own half of the shares of the company, but its
shareholder return policy and the fact that it doesn't have
shares listed in foreign markets, have contributed to the stock
trading at a deep discount.
Samsung says it will continue to consider various factors
such as business risks and financial position when reviewing its
return policy for shareholders.
Expectations are low for any announcement, however, at the
meeting, which will be attended by 350 investors and analysts.
Many others will listen in through a live webcast.
"This event is more likely a show of engagement from their
part with investors, a reminder of the competitive position of
their core businesses and their prospects," said J.R. Baik, fund
manager at Korea Investment Management, which owns Samsung
shares.
SHAREHOLDER PRESSURE
Samsung's briefing comes at a time when its main competitor
is also facing shareholder pressure. Activist shareholder and
billionaire investor Carl Icahn is pushing Apple to return more
of its $146.8 billion cash hoard, even after the iPhone maker
earlier this year agreed to spend $100 billion through 2015 on
share buybacks and dividends.
Samsung's one-day event, held at its subsidiary, the Shilla
hotel, will be hosted by seven top executives, including the
three co-chief executives and the chief financial officer.
Each executive from Samsung's key business units, including
mobile chief J.K. Shin, will have around 50 minutes to present
corporate objectives and strategic priorities, Samsung said.
Wild forecasts about Samsung's handset sales in early June
led to massive downgrades that wiped out nearly $20 billion
worth of its market value in a week, and tapering growth in the
mobile business is set to slow its overall earnings next year.
Samsung earns two-thirds of its profit from mobile business.
"The company will focus on showing off their growth
prospects and diversity of their businesses as investors have
become too focused on handset margins without considering all
the other strong businesses," said Sanford Bernstein's Newman.
Samsung shares are a proxy for the global technology
industry as its core businesses cover almost everything from
semiconductors to home appliances, televisions, computers and
mobile devices.
($1 = 1,060.75 Korean won)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)