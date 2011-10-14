SEOUL Oct 14 Samsung Electronics
said on Friday that it planned to unveil a new smartphone based
on Google's latest version of the Android operating
system at an event in Hong Kong on Oct. 19.
The announcement came after the world's second-biggest
handset maker put off the launch of the new device based on the
Ice Cream Sandwich system while the world paid tribute to Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs, who died last week.
"We are unpacking our new Android phone in concurrence with
Google," Samsung said in a statement on Friday, without
disclosing the name of the new gadget.
Apple and Samsung are engaged in a bruising legal battle
that includes more than 20 cases in 10 countries as the two
jostle for the top spot in the smartphone and tablet markets.
Apple is also the biggest customer of Samsung, buying mainly
chips and displays.
Apple's new iPhone 4S finally went on sale in stores around
the globe on Friday, with fans snapping up the final gadget
unveiled during Jobs' lifetime.
A U.S. judge said on Thursday Samsung's Galaxy tablets
infringe Apple iPad patents, but also that Apple has a problem
establishing the validity of its patents.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)