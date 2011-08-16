LONDON Aug 16 Samsung can sell its
latest iPad rival in most of Europe again after a German court
lifted most of an injuntion it had imposed at Apple's
request.
The Duesseldorf regional court said it was questionable
whether its authority extended to international companies
operating outside Germany, so it restricted a preliminary ban
imposed last week on Samsung Electronics to Germany.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab line of tablet computers is considered
the most credible alternative to Apple's iPad, which has taken
the market by storm, selling about 30 million since its launch a
year and a half ago.
Apple and others have moved aggressively to defend their
intellectual property in maturing markets, especially against
Google's Android software platform, on which the new
Samsung Galaxy 10.1 tablet is built.
Android, a latecomer to the mobile market, has become a
target by rapidly turning into the world's most popular
smartphone platform. Google is relatively defenceless because it
owns few wireless patents, in contrast to older rivals.
On Monday, Google agreed to buy Motorola Mobility ,
the descendant company of cellular phone pioneer Motorola, for
$12.5 billion, largely for its vast patent library.
The Duesseldorf court said its ban still applied to Germany,
and also to the German unit of Samsung, Samsung GmbH, throughout
the European Union. A hearing in the case was due next week.
Samsung said in a statement: "We look forward to the
opportunity to reassert our intellectual property rights at the
hearing scheduled on August 25".
(Reporting by Nicola Leske and Miyoung Kim)