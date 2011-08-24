* Dutch court says phones breached Apple patent
* Injunction not effective until at least Oct. 13
* Applies to the Netherlands and other European countries
(Adds Apple, Samsung statements, details)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 Apple won an
injunction in a Dutch court on Wednesday to stop Samsung
Electronics from marketing three smartphone models
in some European countries after alleging a breach of patents.
Apple and Samsung are locked in a bruising patent fight in
the United States, Europe and Asia, as they jostle for the top
spot in the smartphone market after Nokia , the market
leader for a decade, was ousted in the second quarter.
Apple, which has conquered the high end of the phone market
with its iPhone, argued that Samsung had infringed on three of
its patents. The court ruled that Samsung smartphones Galaxy S,
S II and Ace breached just one of Apple's patents.
The Apple patent allows for a certain method of scrolling or
browsing through photos in some Samsung smartphones, the court
added.
"It's no coincidence that Samsung's latest products look a
lot like the iPhone and iPad, from the shape of the hardware to
the user interface and even the packaging," Apple said in a
statement. A lawyer for Samsung in the Netherlands declined to
comment.
The court dismissed all other demands by Apple, saying there
were no violations of two other Apple patents, no violations for
Samsung's tablet computers Galaxy Tab, and no violations of
model rights. And there was no "slavish style copying", the
court added.
The injunction applies in the Netherlands and other European
countries where the patent is registered and is effective seven
weeks and one day after Samsung acknowledges it -- therefore not
before Oct. 13 -- a spokeswoman for the court in The Hague said.
Samsung said the ruling was not expected to affect sales in
European markets other than the Netherlands.
"With regard to the single infringement cited in the ruling,
we will take all possible measures including legal action to
ensure that there is no disruption in the availability of our
Galaxy smartphones to Dutch consumers," the Korean company said
in a statement.
Wednesday's decision is a preliminary ruling and "has no
bearing whatsoever on proceeding on the merits of the case", the
court said. The injunction itself has no time limit and cannot
be challenged, the court spokeswoman added.
However, Samsung can -- and already has -- challenged the
ruling behind the injunction, although no date for a hearing has
been set yet, the spokeswoman added.
Samsung unveiled four new smartphone models under its Galaxy
line on Wednesday, expanding its flagship product line to
cheaper phones to tap growth in emerging markets.
Its quest for more market share in the lucrative high-end
electronics market has sparked several legal rows with Apple.
Last week a German court lifted most of an injunction it had
imposed on a rival to Apple's iPad being sold by Samsung.
Apple and others have moved aggressively to defend their
intellectual property in maturing markets, especially against
Google's Android software platform, on which the new
Samsung Galaxy 10.1 tablet is built.
Android, a latecomer to the mobile market, has become a
target by rapidly turning into the world's most popular
smartphone platform. Google is relatively defenceless because it
owns few wireless patents, in contrast to older rivals.
Samsung launched its first flagship Galaxy phone in June
2010 and its follow-up Galaxy S II, launched in April this year,
has sold more than 5 million units.
