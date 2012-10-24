US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, health stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
AMSTERDAM Oct 24 A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday that Samsung Electronics does not infringe an Apple patent by using certain multi-touch techniques on some Galaxy smartphones and tablet computers.
"With these products Samsung does not infringe the claims that Apple has made," the court said in its ruling.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
TORONTO, Feb 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, has declared force majeure at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which cannot meet contractual obligations on copper concentrate shipments, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.