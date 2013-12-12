SEOUL Dec 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Thursday lost its bid to ban sales of Apple Inc's
older iPhone and iPad in South Korea, as a court
dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. firm had infringed three
of Samsung's mobile patents.
The lawsuit was part of the tech giants' global courtroom
battle dating back to 2011, when Apple first sued Samsung for
copying the look and feel of its iconic iPhone and iPad.
A judge at the Seoul Central District Court said Apple
products such as the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and iPad2 did not
violate Samsung patents on short message display methods and
messaging grouping features.
The court ruled against a sale ban on the products and threw
out Samsung's claim for 100 million won ($95,100) in damages.
In a separate ruling in August last year, the same court
ordered Apple to pay Samsung 40 million won in damages for
infringing two of the South Korean firm's wireless technology
patents.
In the same ruling, Samsung was fined 25 million won for
violating a patent relating to the so-called bouncing-back
function used when scrolling electronic documents.
Apple and Samsung have gone to trial twice in the past two
years in a San Jose, California federal court, where juries have
awarded Apple roughly $930 million in damages.