* German court will hear Samsung's objection Aug. 25
* Ruling expected within a few weeks
(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 Korean company Samsung
Electronics will go to a German court on Aug. 25 to
try to overturn a ban on it selling flagship Galaxy tablets in
most of the European Union.
Earlier this week, a Duesseldorf court temporarily barred
Samsung from selling its tablets, following an injunction filed
by Apple which had said the Galaxy line of mobile
phones and tablets "slavishly" copied its iPad and iPhone.
In a global intellectual property battle, Apple has also
sued Samsung in the United States, Australia and elsewhere.
The Aug. 25 hearing will be followed by a decision, likely
within a few weeks.
Samsung, whose tablets are based on Google's
Android software, has countersued Apple.
Apple has also filed an injunction at a court in The Hague
on three patent, copyright and design infringements, to stop the
sale of some Samsung products in the Netherlands and block their
distribution in the EU via the Netherlands.
Dutch judge Edger Brinkman told the court on Thursday he
would decide on the case by Sept. 15, adding that if he ruled in
Apple's favour, the injunction would come into effect four weeks
later, on Oct. 13.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nicola Leske; Editing by
Dan Lalor)
