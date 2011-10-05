SEOUL Oct 5 Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday that it would file for a sales ban on Apple's new iPhone with courts in France and Italy as the phone infringed its mobile technology patents, widening its legal battle with the U.S. company.

Samsung said the preliminary injunction requests against the iPhone 4S involve two patent infringements related to its wireless technology and that it would file for sales bans in other countries after further review.

"Apple has continued to flagrantly violate our intellectual property rights and free-ride on our technology," the South Korean firm said in a statement.

"We will steadfastly protect our intellectual property."

Samsung and Apple have sued each other in nine countries and in over 20 cases since April.

The latest salvo by the maker of Galaxy smartphone and tablet comes less than a day after Apple's newly introduced iPhone 4S left investors and Apple's fans wishing for more than souped-up version of its previous device introduced more than a year ago. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)