WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit issued a brief order on Friday denying
Samsung Electronics' request to stay a ban on U.S. sales of
Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1.
"Samsung's request for an immediate stay is denied," the
court said.
Apple and Samsung Electronics, the
world's largest consumer electronics corporations, are waging
legal battles in about 10 countries, accusing each other of
patent infringement as they vie for supremacy in a fast-growing
market for mobile devices.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz)