WASHINGTON Dec 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
asked a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to toss out
an order that it pay Apple Inc $930 million for
infringing on iPhone patents to make its Galaxy line of
smartphones and tablets.
The hearing at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit was the latest fight between the two smartphone makers,
which have been litigating around the world for three years,
each accusing the other of infringing patents in making
smartphones and other mobile devices.
They have essentially fought to a draw in about a dozen
countries, but in August announced that they had agreed to
withdraw all patent lawsuits against each other except in the
United States.
In this case, Samsung asked the court to throw out a
decision from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District
of California which had found that Samsung infringed Apple
patents and ordered it to pay the iPhone and iPad maker $930
million, a reduction from an earlier award of $1 billion.
Kathleen Sullivan, a lawyer with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan LLP who represents Samsung, argued that the lower court
erred in deciding that the design and trade dress patents were
infringed because the Samsung phones did not carry an Apple
logo, did not have a "home" button like an iPhone and had
speaker slots in different places than the Apple phones.
"Apple was awarded Samsung's total profits on those
(Samsung) phones, which was absurd," she said, arguing that it
was akin to awarding entire profits on a car because of an
infringing cup holder.
Arguing for Apple, William Lee of the law firm Wilmer Hale
disagreed. "This is not the cup holder," he said.
He argued that the $930 million verdict was the right
decision.
"What Samsung is actually asking you to do ... is to
substitute yourself for Judge Koh and the jury," he said.
The three judges on the panel did not indicate which side
they supported, and did not indicate when they would rule.
Apple and companies that make phones using Google's
Android software, such as Samsung's top-selling
Galaxy, have filed dozens of infringement lawsuits against one
another around the world to protect their technology. Apple and
Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit, which has since been
purchased by Lenovo, agreed in May to settle all
smartphone patent litigation between them.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)