* UK court: Samsung designs differ because they're not
understated like Apple
* Court: Samsung products create different impression from
Apple products
* Apple reiterates that it will defend its ideas
LONDON, July 9 Samsung Electronics
defeated Apple in the latest spat in the rivals' patent
wars when a British judge ruled Samsung's Galaxy tablets did not
infringe the U.S company's designs for the iPad because they
were "not as cool".
In Monday's High Court judgment Judge Colin Birss said that
Samsung's Galaxy tablets belonged to the same family as the
Apple design when viewed from the front, but the Samsung
products were "very thin, almost insubstantial members of that
family with unusual details on the back".
"They do not have the same understated and extreme
simplicity which is possessed by the Apple design. They are not
as cool," he said. "The overall impression produced is
different."
The victory for Samsung comes days after a U.S. appeals
court lifted a freeze on sales of its Galaxy Nexus smartphones,
although it upheld a lower court's decision to temporarily halt
sales of its Galaxy 10.1 tablet.
The two companies are waging legal battles in about 10
countries, accusing each other of patent infringement as they
vie for supremacy in the mobile device market.
Samsung welcomed the British High Court judgement, which it
said affirmed its own intellectual property rights while
respecting those of other companies.
"Should Apple continue to make excessive legal claims in
other countries based on such generic designs, innovation in the
industry could be harmed and consumer choice unduly limited,"
Samsung said in a statement.
Apple said it had no comment on Monday's judgement, but it
reiterated its view on the South Korean company's designs.
"It's no coincidence that Samsung's latest products look a
lot like the iPhone and iPad, from the shape of the hardware to
the user interface and even the packaging," the company said.
"This kind of blatant copying is wrong and, as we've said
many times before, we need to protect Apple's intellectual
properties when companies steal our ideas."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sophie Walker)