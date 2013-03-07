LONDON, March 7 Apple won a patent
infringement lawsuit on Thursday in an English court, which
exonerates the iPhone maker from charges it unlawfully used
Samsung technology.
Samsung had argued that three individual patents relating to
processing and transmitting data on 3G mobile networks had been
infringed, but the court found all three claims invalid.
This is the latest case in a global barrage of claims and
counterclaims between the two companies, which between them
account for one in every two smartphones sold worldwide.
Samsung said it was disappointed by the court's decision.
"Upon a thorough review of the judgment we will decide
whether to file an appeal," a spokeswoman said.
Apple declined to comment.
The Korean company won a bittersweet legal victory over its
California-based rival last summer when another British judge
ruled its Galaxy tablet should not be blocked from sale in
Britain.