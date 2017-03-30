SEOUL, March 30 Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd
said on Thursday its bookkeeping would pass any
scrutiny although it has not received official notice from South
Korea's financial regulator concerning a special audit.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) had decided to
conduct a special audit review on Samsung BioLogics' pre-listing
bookkeeping, Yonhap news agency reported earlier, citing an
unnamed FSS source.
An FSS official declined comment but confirmed that a
regulatory committee was briefed on Wednesday about allegations
from an activist group and others concerning issues in Samsung
BioLogics' accounting.
Samsung BioLogics shares were down 4.4 percent as of 0528
GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)