BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Nov 10 Shares in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd , Samsung Group's contract biotech drug manufacturing arm, fell slightly from the initial public offering price in their market debut on Thursday morning.
Samsung BioLogics opened at 135,000 won per share, versus an IPO pricing of 136,000 won per share, while the wider market was up 1.5 percent as of 0003 GMT.
The listing was South Korea's second-largest, raising 2.25 trillion won ($1.97 billion). (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.