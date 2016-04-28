SEOUL, April 28 Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group, said on Thursday that it decided to pursue an initial public offering in South Korea in 2016.

The company said in a statement that it will pick advisors for the IPO in May.

Analysts have estimated the company's market capitalisation to be around 10 trillion won ($8.72 billion) or more. ($1 = 1,147.1200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)