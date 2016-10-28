SEOUL Oct 28 Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, a contract drug manufacturer, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of the indicative range, valuing the deal at 2.25 trillion won ($1.97 billion), two people familiar with the matter told IFR on Friday.

Samsung BioLogics priced the offering at 136,000 won per share, they said, versus an indicative range of 113,000 to 136,000 won each.

The company, which conducted bookbuilding on Wednesday and Thursday, said previously it was listing about 16.5 million shares, including 5.5 million existing shares being sold by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. ($1=1,143.3300 won) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)