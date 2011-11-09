SEOUL Nov 9 Samsung Electronics plans to invest a record high 38 trillion won ($33.9 billion) in facilities and R&D next year, versus an estimated 30 trillion won this year, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Samsung and industry officials.

Edaily reported that the world's top memory chip maker plans to spend around 15 trillion won in its chip business, out of which about 8 trillion won will be used in the system LSI business.

A Samsung spokesman declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)