* Non-memory spending to surpass memory capex -report
* To boost OLED display spending, halve LCD investment
-report
* Samsung shares end up 1.6 pct in wider market up 0.2 pct
(Add details, background, Samsung share price)
SEOUL, Nov 9 Samsung Electronics
plans to invest a record 38 trillion won ($33.9 billion) in
facilities and R&D next year, a 27 percent jump from an
estimated 30 trillion won this year, local media reported on
Wednesday, citing Samsung and industry officials.
Edaily reported that the company plans to sharply boost
spending on its "system LSI business," which includes
microprocessor chips used in Apple's iPhone and
Samsung's Galaxy S, and OLED displays mainly used in Samsung's
mobile devices.
Strong sales of mobile chips and displays, propelled by
robust demand for smartphones and tablets, helped Samsung better
cope with weakness in its traditional memory chips and displays
used in PCs and TVs.
The world's top memory chip maker plans to spend around 15
trillion won in its chip business next year, out of which about
8 trillion won will be used in the system LSI business, the
report said.
The report also said Samsung, a leading flat-screen maker,
plans to boost investment on OLED displays to 7 trillion won and
halve its investment in liquid crystal display (LCD) facilities
to 2 trillion won next year.
A Samsung spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Samsung shares ended up 1.55 percent on Wednesday in a wider
market that was up 0.23 percent.
($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Cho
Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)