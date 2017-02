SEOUL Aug 31 South Korean credit card company Samsung Card Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to buy back 253.6 billion won ($227 million) worth of its own shares, to boost shareholder value.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it planned to buy back 5.79 million of its own shares between September 1 and November 30. ($1=1,115.1100 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)