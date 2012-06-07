SEOUL, June 7 Samsung Electronics Co
named on Thursday Kwon Oh-hyun, the head of its components
business, as its new chief executive, replacing Choi Gee-sung,
who it said will assume a new role.
"As before, Vice Chairman Kwon will oversee the company's
component business, but, as CEO, will also handle corporate-wide
affairs," Samsung group said in a statement.
Choi will retain his seat on Samsung Electronics board and
assume the role of the head of Samsung Group Corporate Strategy
Office to focus on future growth engines for the entire Samsung
group of companies.
Jay Lee, the son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee
Kun-hee, will remain as chief operating officer, Samsung said.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)