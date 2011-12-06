SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Electronics , the world's top memory chip maker, said on Tuesday it would seek talks to build a chip factory in China, with a goal of starting its operations in 2013.

The factory, which the company aims to start building next year, will produce NAND flash memory chips used in mobile devices, using a 20-nanometer technology, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

"We have submitted an application for the establishment of an overseas production line to the (South Korean) government," Samsung said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)