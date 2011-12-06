SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Electronics
, the world's top memory chip maker, said on Tuesday
it would seek talks to build a chip factory in China, with a
goal of starting its operations in 2013.
The factory, which the company aims to start building next
year, will produce NAND flash memory chips used in mobile
devices, using a 20-nanometer technology, Samsung said in a
regulatory filing.
"We have submitted an application for the establishment of
an overseas production line to the (South Korean) government,"
Samsung said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)