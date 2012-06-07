SEOUL, June 7 Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it would invest 2.25 trillion won ($1.9 billion) to build a new logic chip line to make processors used in mobile devices, as it braces for exploding demand for smartphones and tablets.

Samsung, which makes application processors (AP) for Apple's iPhone and iPad, said the new line will use 300 mm size wafers and processing technology of 20 nanometer and 14 nanometer.

($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)