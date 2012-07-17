LONDON, July 17 British chip firm CSR has sold its mobile phone connectivity and location technology to Samsung for $310 million in cash in a deal that boosts the South Korean company's patent portfolio.

Samsung will also invest $34.4 million in buying a 4.9 percent stake in CSR at a price of 223 pence a share, CSR said in a statement on Tuesday.

CSR said the deal would enable it to focus on developing and selling chips in voice and music, automotive, indoor location, imagining and bluetooth. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)