UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 29 A South Korean court on Wednesday denied U.S. fund Elliott's injunction request seeking to block a shareholder vote on a proposed $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group companies.
Elliott, which owns 7.1 percent of Samsung C&T, sought to block a C&T shareholder vote scheduled on July 17 over a proposed all-stock takeover attempt by Cheil Industries Inc , the de facto holding company of Samsung Group.
The Seoul Central District Court did not issue a decision on Elliott's second injunction request to block Samsung C&T's stake sale to KCC Corp but plans to announce its ruling before July 17. (Reporting by Sohee Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.